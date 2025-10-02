Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 59,193 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,193 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 2.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,157,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 280,033 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

