Head to Head Analysis: Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cabot pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokuyama pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Cabot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cabot and Tokuyama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 1 1 1 0 2.00 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Cabot presently has a consensus target price of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Cabot has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 11.14% 25.68% 10.92% Tokuyama 6.10% 8.17% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot and Tokuyama”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.99 billion 1.00 $380.00 million $7.65 9.85 Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.70 $154.35 million $0.97 11.21

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokuyama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot beats Tokuyama on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tokuyama

(Get Free Report)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.