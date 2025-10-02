Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Vicus Capital raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

