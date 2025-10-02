RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 152.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.