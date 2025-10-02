TFG Advisers LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4%

O opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

