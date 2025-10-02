First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $497,000 Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.19.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

