TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 8,302,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,477,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 7.7%

The stock has a market cap of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

