Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 90.9% – What’s Next?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 90.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,861,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,558% from the average session volume of 408,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

