iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Stock Position Increased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,713 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,183,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,106,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 315,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 182,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.