TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stake Cut by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,852,000 after buying an additional 514,305 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.9%

TEL opened at $221.59 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $222.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

