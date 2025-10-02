TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,453,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.