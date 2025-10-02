Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,169 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Netflix worth $1,080,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 740.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.95. The company has a market cap of $497.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

