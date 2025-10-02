Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,634 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

