Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 6.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,243,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Shares of EQIX opened at $773.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $782.97 and its 200-day moving average is $815.50. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

