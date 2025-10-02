Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $126,000 Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Gold Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Stag Industrial by 769.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE STAG opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.