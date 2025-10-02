Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.93.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0%

BLK stock opened at $1,142.33 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,183.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,024.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

