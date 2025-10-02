Gold Investment Management Ltd. Sells 380 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Gold Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.32 and a 52-week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

