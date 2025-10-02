Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.17.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $332.15 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

