Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

