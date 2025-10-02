Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 8,016 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 73,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

