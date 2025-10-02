Gold Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.3% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

