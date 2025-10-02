Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $167,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

