Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Stock Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

