Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

