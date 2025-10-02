Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

