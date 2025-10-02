Clarity Financial LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

