Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Ventas by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $699,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,678,121. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,740. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

