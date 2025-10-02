Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after buying an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.