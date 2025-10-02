BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

