BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.20 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 352.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $138.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

