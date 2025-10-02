Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,632.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 832,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,750,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 180,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000.

AVES stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $801.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

