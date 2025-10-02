TPG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II $VKI

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 47.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 157,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

