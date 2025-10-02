Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Stock Position Raised by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

