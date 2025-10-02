1,120 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3%

AMAT stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

