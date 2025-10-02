10,425 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Acquired by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,862,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,419,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,139,000. Systrade AG purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,640,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 10,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

