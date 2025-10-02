Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.34 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.