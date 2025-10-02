SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 166 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,624,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $597.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

