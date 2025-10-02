Ewa LLC Purchases New Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sezzle by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sezzle by 1,852.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,040. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at $21,312,664.92. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,484 shares of company stock worth $2,854,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Stock Down 0.9%

SEZL opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Sezzle had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 102.90%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

