Brookmont Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

