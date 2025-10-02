Ewa LLC Decreases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Ewa LLC reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 26.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $257,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $620,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

