Ewa LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,906,462 shares of company stock worth $509,427,417 over the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $143.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

