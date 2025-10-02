Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Stock Holdings Boosted by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

