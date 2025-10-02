J2 Capital Management Inc Has $593,000 Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. $TS

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Tenaris by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 52.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

TS opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

