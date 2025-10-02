ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $21.34 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 114,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,258,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 646,488 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Williams Companies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 65,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Williams Companies stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.