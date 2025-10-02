Kennebec Savings Bank Has $67,000 Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Kennebec Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Sysco by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

