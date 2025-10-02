J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $1.31 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 1.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

