ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $15.02 Million Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,079 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 200,152 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.37.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

