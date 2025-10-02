Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Boosted by Rolek Wealth Management LLC

Rolek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 41.1% of Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

