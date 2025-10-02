MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Bought by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $552.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

