Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $614.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.07. The stock has a market cap of $738.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

